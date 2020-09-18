40 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 423 Meadow Lane, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Maria E. Wade, 6514 Hummingbird Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert L. Westbrooks, 426 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine.

Anthony Davis, 337 Ross Ave., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Michael G. Davenport, 710 W. Aberdeen Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D. and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

Timothy Wayne Cassano, 359 Hampshire Drive, Apt. G61, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jaden M. Lonicker, 4106 Vannest Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, and carrying concealed weapons.

Branden Pittman, 2373 Walden Glen Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Dana E. Bailey, 1880 W. County Road 100N, North Vernon, In.; indicted on two counts each of tampering with coin machines and possessing criminal tools, and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Darryl L. Paul, 6785 Fairfield Business Drive, Room 315, Fairfield; indicted on one count of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Maya Alexandria Wilson, 7024 Creekside Way, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jerry L. Simpson, 506 Ridgewood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of trafficking in cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), driving under suspension, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct),

Alexandru C. Humita, 7457 Chinook Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Raymond Pedersen, 513 Silverwood Farms Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and violation of speed limits.

Maria Ann Masters, 36 Park Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Kristin Danielle Summers, 2815 Argella Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dustin A. Kilmer, 255 E. Forest Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Brian H. Strong, 2811 Milville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Butler County OVI checkpoint results released from weekend event

Brittany Marie Byrd, 126 W. 64th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James W. Porter, 4131 S. Dixie Highway, Lot 15, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Ryan Heine, 260 County Road 766, Webster, Fl.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Randall McCoy, 300 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of forgery and receiving stolen property.

Rodney L. Hamilton, 132 Hollencamp Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to reinstate a license.

Tamara Jo Sebastian, 411 Greenup Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of a drug paraphernalia.

April Lara Powell, 7800 E. Jefferson Road, Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zackery Lee Brockway, 610 Wilson St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Godfrey, 125 20th St. South East, Cleveland, Tn.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Anne Elizabeth Mitchell, 751 Talbott Drive, Kettering; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nathan A. Hice, 2713 Atlantic Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Ann Ogg, 2240 Norwood Ave., Unit 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Explore Man suspected in Mason bank robbery sentenced to 19 years in prison for two Michigan robberies

Todd George Smith, 5323 Rolston Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsey Reeves, 1206 Pine St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mary Katherine Wells, 523 Mary Lane, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentnayl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Brandon Fields, 6 Fairview Ave., Apt. 24, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ernest Lee Nichols, 26 Jack Rousch Way, Manchester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; obstructing official business; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jammy L. Lacewell, 960 Grand Ave., North Bend; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Gage Ryan Sherman, 4001 Crestview Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lee Illing, 6574 Simon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laacesa Shavon Harvey, 6840 Spring Garden Drive, Apt. 28, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Stormy Delehanty, 9852 Dartmouth Way, Loveland; indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.