39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Daniel Alexander Pimenov, 312 Penn Road, Wynnewood, Pa.; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct), sexual imposition (direct), assault (direct), and unlawful restraint (direct).

Benjamin Zeek, 15 Bryant Ln., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicholas Ober, 212 South E St., #B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Robert A. Merz, 202 Lacey Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jack Rauen Jr., 3453 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs (direct), and petty theft.

Chadwick Eugene Spencer, 1338 Grandview Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Levada S. Pierson, 1133 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana (direct).

Michael Haines, 77 Vine St., Stanton, Ky.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Brian Craig Ellis, 3781 Ripplegrove Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Desiree L. Senters, 128 Algonquin Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Karr, 312 S. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Ashley Smith, 823 Martin Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery (direct), felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), and robbery (direct).

Keith Goldsmith, 817 Heaton St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Demitrius Lamar Rhodes, 1102 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and abduction.

Shane Taylor Browning, 1106 James Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering (direct), and vandalism (direct).

Marco Lopez-Cruz, 505 Pocono Court, Trenton; indicted on two counts each of rape (direct) and sexual battery (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition, gross sexual imposition (direct), and rape.

Adam Joseph Lee Smith, 1761 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of aggravated robbery (direct) and felonious assault (direct), and one count of robbery (direct).

Allen Bender, 967 Park Lane, Apt, F, Middletown; indicted on six counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of trafficking in heroin (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jonathan Leece, 315 North F St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct).

Ryan L. Anderson, 7150 Willowood Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of importuning (direct) and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Dustin Scott Cornelius, 23 Southern Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and criminal trespass.

David Alexander Griffith, 7734 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Aaron Lamont Miller, 60 Red Bud Circle, Amelia; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass.

Brandon Maurice Williams, 7891 Yellowwood Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Timothy Hopkins, 4139 Maxwell Drive, Mason; indicted on six counts of possession of drugs, and one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Jamie Lynne Dengler, 4139 Maxwell Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Steven Gerard Theobald, 449 Milton St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Douglas Maloney, 900 Franklin Road, Apt. 7, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Devon Watts, 73 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.

Jason Whitaker, 2189 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Marie Constance, 1321 1/2 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Craighead IV, 45 Clevenger Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; endangering children; and possession of marijuana.

Samantha Sue Noble, 6570 Faversham Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rachel Marie Rexroat, 430 Clare Ridge, Dayton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business; resisting arrest; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katilyn Nicole Hahn, 5 W. 73rd St., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Ryan Cortez Boykin, 1384 Twin Spires Drive, Batavia; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, and theft.

Bradley M. Leis, 82 Poplar St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tino Jermaine Watson, 4638 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Kendal E. Napier, 2244 S. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.