39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Travis Lee McDowell, 125 North C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Phillip Maurice Goens, 502 S. Monument, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Damion Jawuan Burton, 7606 Reading Road, Apt. 205, Cincinnati; indicted on five counts of felonious assault, and one count of felonious assault (direct).

Janet D. Hentenaar, 4971 Pleasant Ave., #85, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marcell Dante Williams, 30 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Germaine Jester, 4596 Hamilton Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Germaine L. Jester, 4596 Hamilton Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jeremy Scott Booker, 10 Mavern Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana (direct), and trafficking in marijuana (direct).

Connor Elizabeth Seiple, 3769 Saint Lawrence Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jessica Marie Duncan, 5094 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Darrell Saylor, 2216 Grand Blvd., Apt, 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

William Bowling, 570 S. 12th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility and failure to control, and indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, vehicular homicide, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Joshua Colin Deutsch, 9274 Stephanie St., Centerville; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering 9direct), and theft (direct).

Nicholas B. Phelps, 3978 Stateline Road, Okeana; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana (direct).

Explore Butler County sheriff wants to refill 14 positions eliminated in budget cuts

Timothy Allen, 1314 Woodlawn, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Roashan Tamang, 583 Cloverdale Drive, Springdale; indicted on three counts of sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and rape (direct).

Jeffrey A. Hodge, 14 Carter Terrace, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Kristen Lee Gabbard, 1712 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Leah D. Adams, 310 Harlan St., Lot 25, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Caitlyn A. Stamper, 235 Ski Mountain Road, Gatlinburg, Tn.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Justin Howard Jr., Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Julian Elliott, 1349 King Richard Parkway, Apt. A, West Carrollton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

David W. Leininger, 5111 Southview Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Deanna Lee Williams, 2062 Greenfield Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Stephen Brown, 908 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Giancarlo Perez, 13241 SW 17th Lane, Apt. 4, Miami, Fl.; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Dont’e Larry Ballinger, 1811 Forbus St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Allen Anthony Ray Wallace, 4071 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diego Loza, 911 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Steven Leggett, 126 Holly Lane, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; OVI; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Amy Adkins, 9707 Cedar Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Shawn Michael Huesman, 19 Tuscarora Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Explore Woman charged in crash that seriously injured 2 Edgewood students wants evidence suppressed

Jake Brown, 152 Canal St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Fabian M. Peake, 585 Daytona Parkway, Apt. 1, Dayton; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Keeley Peters, 2641 Aerial Ave., Kettering; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Thomas Anthony Harper, 600 University Lane, Apt. 206, Batavia; indicted on one count of theft.

Chad A. Feerer, 730 Reading Road, Apt. 8, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kimberly Dawn Day, 421 Buffalo Run Road, Rockport, WV; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Charley Ramirez, 93 W. Main St., Clarksville; indicted on three counts of forgery and one count each of theft and theft from a person in a protected class.