38 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Madilynn M. Roe, 323 Clark St., Apt. 5, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel L. Anderson, 2950 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Joseph S. Huffman, 1043 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wesley Tyrone Green, 112 Brentwood Court, Blue Ash; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Rachel E. Brooks, 57 Rochester Hills Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dennis Wayne Dunbar, 688 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Russell R. Bumgardner, 1607 Church St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul D. Craft, 1509 Park Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Matrinas Smiley, 811 18th St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary (direct), kidnapping, having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging or endangering, assault, trespass in a habitation, and assault (direct).

Jayson Wilmot, 1131 S. 13th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and criminal trespass.

Lemond Chambers, 606 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of robbery.

Emylee Faith Cox, 511 S. Front St., 4, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Alain Mulamba Patua, 5250 Camelot Drive, Apt. H, Fairfield; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Haley Nicole Breidel, 4 Bryant Lane, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Ashley Nicole Neal, 7548 Wildbranch Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape, violating a protection order, aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest.

Christopher Scott Byrd, 514 N. Campus Ave., Apt. A, Oxford; indicted on one count of burglary.

Christopher Joseph Becker, 1907 11th St., Portsmouth; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason E. Fauntleroy, 2470 Rugby Road, Dayton; indicted on two counts of criminal damaging or endangering, and one count each of felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

William Carl Conklin, Inmate, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), assault, assault (direct), domestic violence, aggravated menacing (direct), and resisting arrest.

Dakota Willoughby, 706 East St., Apt. D, Harrison; indicted on one count each of burglary and grand theft (direct).

Michael P. Zilch, 5065 Bristol Court, Loveland; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Austin Caleb Creech, 1816 Logan Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and felonious assault (direct).

Trevon Lee Adams, 666 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft, theft (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

Dowann L. Jones, 187 Knapp Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ulys George Stevens Jr., 2202 Queen St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kevin Matthew Tallon, 6022 Grand Vista Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Crystal Nicole Rains, 843 Meadow Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda Jo Sumner, 3325 Fiddlers Green Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Carl Hisey, 715 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott Matthew Raters, 8918 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin Lee Ferguson, 6483 Fork Ave., SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49548; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and identity fraud.

Tamarah Nichole Williams, 36 Parnell Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Donna Rose Marie Russell, 208 Snider Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of burglary and misdemeanor theft.

Christopher Michael Miller, 68 W. Main St., Martinsville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lovell Westberry, 1262 Firethorn Drive, Mason; indicted on six counts of aggravated arson.

Donnie Miller, 9225 Vaughn Road, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stacey Marie Thurman, 5858 Turning Leaf Way, Maineville; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Alex Robert Thurman, 5858 Turning Leaf Way, Maineville; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.