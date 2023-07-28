Nearly 90 dogs seized from Butler County property, others found dead

Early Thursday morning, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and county deputy dog wardens seized nearly 90 dogs from a property on Mosiman Road in Madison Twp., and at least 30 canines were found dead.

Now, the Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton is tasked with housing the pups in a facility that already is bursting at the seams.

The animal were found in the house and other buildings on the property. The sheriff’s office is continuing with the investigation, and will be seeking a felony and misdemeanor charge against the owner of the property, according the sheriff’s office.

It appears the property owner ran a rescue, Helping Hands for Furry Paws, but it got out of hand, according to the sheriff’s office and Megan Poffenbarger, a former dog warden and current intact specialist at Animal Friends.

Poffenbarger said the staff is assessing the dogs and they are received veterinarian care. She said a few of the dogs are injured and have skin conditions.

At last count, there were 86 dogs seized that the shelter is now caring for — and will be for the foreseeable future.

“We unfortunately don’t have the cage space for this, so some of the dogs are in pop-up kennels ... they are about to come into our offices. It is a lot, “ she said.

There are senior dogs as well as nursing mothers and newborn puppies. Most are hound and retriever mixes that need socialization, but will one day be adoptable.

“It is a good crew. All the dogs have bee pretty friendly,” Poffenbarger said. “They are starving for treats an attention. They are really enjoying all the attention and food.”

Less than 24 hours after the shelter posted information about the situation and how residents could help, more than $13,000 in donations had been received.

“We are very fortunate for the community stepping up,” she said. “It is amazing to see.”

Many people have also ordered shipments of food, toys and treats for the dogs.

“We may need to send out some apologies to Amazon because they are going to be stopping here a lot,” Poffenbarger said.

She added people can help out with fostering or adopting dogs already in the shelter to free up space for the new dogs. The dogs seized will have strict restrictions until a potential court case is concluded.

Investigators on the scene Thursday said they found the animals in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen,” according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Remains of deceased canines were located in five different refrigerators/freezers on the property, some of which were not working. Other deceased canines were located in varying states of decomposition, including both adult canines and puppies.

One garage housed more than 25 dogs in cages with no ventilation or air conditioning, with measured indoor temperatures of 89 degrees.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous animals were housed together in cages filled with urine, fecal matter, and no food or water. One cage contained a mother and eight newborn puppies. The main house contained 11 adult canines, some caged together.

“Neglect that rises to this horrific level of cruelty will never be tolerated in this county. If you find you can’t properly care for your animals, there are many agencies that will help. Otherwise you will go to jail,” Jones said.