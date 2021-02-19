37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jillian Jean Bischoff, 5551 Old Blue Rock Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joey R. Taylor, 2211 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin (direct), and carrying concealed weapons (direct).

Jesse Newman, 404 E. Mulberry St., West Union; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to reinstate a license and resisting arrest.

Aaron W. Allen, 314 N. Erie Highway, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Taleena Lanae Perry, 880 Lombardy Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyler Koster, 2703 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Derrick Brown, 775 Wyoming Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, carrying concealed weapons, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael A. Fields, 1408 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malaki Bond, 2345 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tasha R. Robinson, 6695 Brookville Pike, #22, College Corner, In.; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Trina L. Hess, 112 S. Clinton St., Apt. 603, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Explore Warren County deputy shoots suspect during welfare check call

Eric Gibbons, 135 Tamarack Trail, Springboro; indicted on one count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Raymon Arteas Barham, 9735 Mason-Montgomery Road, Rm. 156, Mason; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, and resisting arrest.

Nicolle Jeanne Ward, 1270 Tamarack Circle, Apt. K, Florence; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Derrick E. Parker, 2312 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood; indicted on five counts of forgery and one count of grand theft.

Robert Lee Johnson III, 513 Woodlawn Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class, possessing criminal tools, and criminal trespass.

Ricardo Davaunte Allen, 1347 Avon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

John David Nantz, 1880 8 Mile Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or in violation of license restriction; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Patrise Clark, 9404 Bruce Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Bradley Michael Leis, 9570 Roberts Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert William Crawley, 1240 Highview Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Doug Wessell, 1562 Chase Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Rick Lee Miller, 10132 Linus St., Harrison; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Michael Eugene Russell Williford Jr., 16009 Nelamere Road, E. Cleveland; indicted on seven counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, five counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, two counts each of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Bryan Douglas Shepherd, 502 Snavely Road, Richmond Heights; indicted on seven counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, five counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, two counts each of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Chelsea Rae Meyers, 8782 Jordan Road, Cleves; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kristal Hudson, 3211 Glencoe, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dennae Jewell Sutphin, 2424 Fenwich Court, Dayton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Kelly McKinney, 1009 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Former Trenton police officer indicted on sex charges involving child

Raymond Adams, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Priscilla M. Short, 458 E. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Kyla Shae Julien, 1687 Sanborn Drive, Reading; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance, and resisting arrest.

Travis Dick, 5804 Elwynn Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misty Collins, 1090 Jefferson Drive, Williamsburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Roy Dale Dillow, 932 Sharon Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Joshua Matthew Potter, 28611 Alvin St., Garden City, Mi.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.