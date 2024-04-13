36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Adam Tristan Ward, 9149 Wintergreen Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count each of strangulation (direct), domestic violence (direct), abduction (direct), and rape (direct).

Johnny Hayre, 1805 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald G. Smith, 428 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception, grand theft (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), falsification in a theft offense (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Steven Randall Weber, 321 Curtis St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Helen Jackson, 538 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel James Seas, 15 W. Main St., Lucas’ indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Rhavi (Elijah) Hill, 1216 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Christopher Alan Travis, 108 N. 10th St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Austin Bladen, 301 North D St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Jeffery B. Evans, 3207 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ricky Lee Webb, 14765 E. State Road 78, Okeechobee, Fl.; indicted on five counts of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Sha’Brian Nishar Mapp, 1570 Meredith Drive, Unit 39, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Sharon Fisher, 8029 Second St., Apt. B, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, endangering children, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Adonys A. Contreras-Garcia, 1350 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count each of aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

James Contreras-Garcia, 1050 Gardner Road, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count of aggravated robbery.

David A. Fondren, 689 Diamond Loop, Middletown; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Christopher Michael Witherby, 12 Pebble Beach Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Charles Lunsford, 70 Olympus Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Monica Sue Grubb, 4141 Hamilton Eaton Road, Lot 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lillian G. Byrd, 4115 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Tiffany Morningstar, 610 Lafayette Ave., Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and one count each of endangering children and endangering children (direct).

Nelson Morales, 1751 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cesar Acosta-Roja, 2307 Longfellow St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Daveion J. Wright, 600 N. Verity Pkwy., Apt. 312, Middletown; indicted on seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and one count each of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and endangering children.

Juan Palma II, 348 Chase Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Dakota Rowe, 1201 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Tyler Anthony Baker, 2011 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count of rape (direct).

Tresha Shakir, 10960 Beach Blvd., Lot #30, Jacksonville, Fl.; indicted on three counts of endangering children (direct), and one count of domestic violence (direct).

Timothy R. White, 5459 Chateau Way, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), grand theft by deception (direct), and criminal mischief (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Stephen Acy, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on four counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

Alyssa Nicole Jeffries, 16379 Kipker Road, Three Rivers, MI.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Robbie Duane Miracle, 8128 Sibcy Road, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kiyla Dashawna Camp, 2508 Spindlehill Drive, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and theft.

Jessica Catherine James, 26 N. 6th St., Apt. 8, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Ryan Paust, 360 Woodward St., Lot 7, Mount Orab; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus John Williams, 2975 La Vista Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, endangering children and interference with custody.