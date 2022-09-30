36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Barbara Jordan, 310 Maple Ave., Apt. 47, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

Charles Joseph Taggart, Jr., 1017 Summer St., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of forgery.

Jaiden Demoss, 2235 Wren Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Raleigh Lee Durbin, 1819 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kailee Lovins, 223 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Khalil Daniels, 1029 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and failure to stop after an accident.

Rocky Scott Schriever, 3019 Lanesville Road, Oxford; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of forgery, possession of heroin (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Anthony Wayne Sturgill, 338 Hyde Park Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis D. Casey, 222 Rhea Ave., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Gregory L. Goins, II, 149 Cottonwood Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Charles Dale, 1363 S. Martin St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).

Anthony Sturgill, 338 Hyde Park Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michael R. Rowland, 432 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, endangering children, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault (direct).

Kayla Marie Beiting, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Tracy Ann Templeton, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Kendria Lynn Jackson, 715 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael David Hursong, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 141, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cody Dale Jones, 6565 Rosetta Drive, Burlington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael John Keane, 155 Bannock Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Damon Tracean Brown, 4634 Queens Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Christopher Wayne Montgomery, 333 Rolef Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Tessa Lee Brickles, 6229 Snidercrest Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Shaun Paul Walls, 6229 Snidercrest Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

David Charles Smith, 517 Pinta Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Paul Edward Angel, 2000 Clayton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Timothy Lee Noble, 3129 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of counterfeiting and theft.

Baltazar Lucas-Francisco, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of forgery.

Kevon Devon Purnell, 117 E. 5th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of abduction, and domestic violence.

James Robert Williams, 802 Lakeshore Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kristin Lynne Clements, 9680 Duff Road, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Destinee Danielle Basler, 3206 Senea St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Terrell Young, 112 Niagara Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Leonard Clay Brewington, 1240 Rose Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Jesse Ryan Whitaker, 3232 Ravenwood Road, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Phyllis Sue Jones, 6051 E. Ohio 22 & 3, Apt. A, Morrow; indicted on two counts each of forgery and receiving stolen property.