BreakingNews
Butler County’s most veteran school superintendent leaving district
journal-news logo
X

Police seek information on West Chester robbery suspects

News
20 minutes ago

Three people are accused of stealing goods from a Walmart in West Chester Twp., and police need help identifying and locating them.

The West Chester Police Dept. said the robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17. The individuals they seek scanned items at a self-checkout kiosk but left with the items and did not pay.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE SUSPECTS:

“Walmart employees followed the suspects,” says a release from the township. “One of the suspects pushed an employee prior to exiting the store. Once outside the same suspect punched the employee in the face.”

The suspects fled in a silver sedan, police said.

Anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Tips may also be reported online at www.WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling (513) 759-7272.

In Other News
1
Atrium Medical Center looking to fill 200 open positions
2
Butler County’s most veteran school superintendent leaving district
3
West Chester delivery company to lay off 55 employees after Amazon...
4
Reily Twp. voters to decide on fire levy
5
Butler County commission, auditor candidates to debate online Thursday
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top