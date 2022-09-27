Police seek information on West Chester robbery suspects

Three people are accused of stealing goods from a Walmart in West Chester Twp., and police need help identifying and locating them.
The West Chester Police Dept. said the robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 17. The individuals they seek scanned items at a self-checkout kiosk but left with the items and did not pay.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE SUSPECTS:
“Walmart employees followed the suspects,” says a release from the township. “One of the suspects pushed an employee prior to exiting the store. Once outside the same suspect punched the employee in the face.”
The suspects fled in a silver sedan, police said.
Anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Tips may also be reported online at www.WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling (513) 759-7272.