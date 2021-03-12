32 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Man gets maximum sentence for shooting girlfriend last May in Middletown

Kevin Alan Jackson, 3724 Ellis Way, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Robert Neal Gregory, 995 Bishop Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Antonio Wilson, 1215 . Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Walls, 7610 W. 3rd St., Dayton; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Brian D. Cast, 1911 Ranlyn Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct), and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct) and vehicular assault (direct).

Charles Payne, 2912 Jamil Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Robert Coleman Manning, 630 Blackburn Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Aerial K. Brazzell, 208 Cereal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of reckless homicide.

Robert Barnett, 135 Branch Hill Court, Harrison; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Thomas Clabern Silcott, 8433 Monticello Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Christopher Fields, 2133 Highland St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, vandalism, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brian Scott Robidoux, 2854 Riley Hollow Road, Cadiz, Ky.; indicted on one count each of inducing panic and making false alarms.

Shane M. Bunch, 5660 Wayne Milford Road, #55, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael R. Harvey, 144 Walnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Maston L. Murphy, 4000 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on four counts of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

Cecil Howell, Jr., 8454 Ethan Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).

Danny L. Green, 515 Pocono Court, Trenton; indicted on seven counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and two counts of rape (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Lamonte Morgan Wiggins, 1044 Sherman Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property; obstructing official business; possessing drug abuse instruments; obstructing justice; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Eddie Lee Weathersby, 1044 Sherman Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of obstructing justice; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Matthew Shane Newkirk, 15 Lindamede Lane, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and petty theft.

Rhonda Ann Craddock, 5238 Westwind Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Christopher Michael Spencer, 1484 Yankeetown Road, Hammersville; indicted on five counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of misuse of credit cards and petty theft.

Kristen Renee Williams, 2789 West Ave., Lebanon; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Nathan Alexander Sisco, 908 Park St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Brent Kevin Fischer, 214 Mound St., Apt. 4, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of burglary, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Steven Wayne Carrier, 9 N. River St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Stephen Shipley, 3802 Dry Run Road, Rm. 31, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffrey Aaron Tackett, 1801 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Kamran Khalitovich Alijev, 517 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lewis Dwayne Bothuel, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Russell Hobert Gunther, 85 Millard Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Avor Burden, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.