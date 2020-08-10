300K free masks coming to area schools to help with coronavirus

Clayton helped oversee the delivery and unloading of boxes of masks last week.

Area school officials said they are grateful for the free masks, especially in the wake of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent orders requiring all K-12 schools in the state must have students, teachers and staffers wear masks when schools open.

In June, Butler County’s largest school system, Lakota, was the first to announce all students returning to in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year would have to wear masks when unable to do social distancing.

“This donation will certainly help with this effort,” said Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota. “We have always planned to have extra masks on hand at each of our buildings, as well as on our buses, should one be forgotten or break during the day,” said Fuller.

Clayton said that “we hope to distribute all the masks by the end of the week. The school districts will decide when and how often to distribute the masks in their own schools.”