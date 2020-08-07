Parents pepper Lakota Schools leader with questions about coronavirus’ impact, new school year

Some of the newer developments include: More than one-fifth of Lakota’s 16,800 students – about 3,500 students – will not be attending in-person classes but will instead take instruction from home via the district’s virtual learning option (VLO) for the first semester.

Other never-before-seen changes include choir and band practices being held outside – weather permitting – to enhance safety; no student assemblies; no school visitors; separate rooms for students who exhibit coronavirus symptoms and are waiting to be picked up and all students in a class where one or more classmates have reported a positive Covid-19 test will have their names forwarded to the Butler County Health Department for possible contact tracing.

Miller urged all school parents to prepare their children for learning while wearing a protective mask – now required by state health officials who ordered protective face coverings for all Ohio K-12 schools.

“Please encourage your child or children to practice wearing face coverings for an extended period of time,” he said.

Lakota Board of Education member Lynda O’Connor was among those watching online.

The volume and wide scope of questions weren’t surprising, she said.

“Families are continuing to seek answers as they prepare their students for school to reopen. It’s completely understandable as every student’s needs are unique,” said O’Connor.

“There’s a tremendous amount of information out, some of it changing on a daily basis, and sorting through it is a challenge. The district is working to help and inform families,” she said.

Miller said “we are trying to prepare as best we can, as much as we can.”

He echoed officials from other area school systems who recommended parents go to each public school district’s website – or private school’s site - for more detailed information and assistance.

Covering back-to-school moves

The Journal-News is committed to using reporters in our communities to share the latest on what’s happening in schools and for children. We’ll continue to cover all aspects of the return to school during the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days and weeks. For news tips, call 513-863-8200, ext. 6 or email COPButlerCountyNews@coxinc.com.