30 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Carl L. Johnson, 1925 Jackson Lane, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of using weapons while intoxicated, aggravated menacing, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Daeshawn R. Lattimore, 2415 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffrey C. Smith, 3123 Findley St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Germaine Antonio O’Neal, 2799 Montana Ave., #2, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of violating a protection order.

Jordan B. Kenyon, 8926 Perry Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct) and vehicular assault (direct).

Randall Nolan Smith, 616 Gray Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

David W. Oliver, 6691 Straight Creek Road, Georgetown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence, and possession of drugs.

Abdul J. Frazier, 3515 Grand Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under suspension, no child restraint, and tinted windows, and indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael Hignite, 357 Kenyon Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass.

Tyler S. Anderson, 1931 St. Clair St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Kyle Alexander, 770 Doris Jane, Fairfield; certified back to the lower court on one count of violating a protection order.

Donald Rack, Jr., 323 Jefferson St., Reading; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Trevor LaMont Holloway, 1131 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of petty theft and aggravated menacing (direct).

Tyrique Shakur James, 131 Pershing Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Denisha Chaney, 2417 Montana Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct); two counts each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), involuntary manslaughter (direct), endangering children (direct).

Tracey Cardin, 7904 Glenoak Pkwy., Ft. Wayne, In.; indicted on five counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct).

Jaysun Lee James, 324 South C St., rear, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Seth Jacob Richard Christoffel, 7193 Shirley Drive, West Chester; indicted on four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal trespass, and one count of resisting arrest.

Jordan Blake Payne, 3473 Wood Court, Hamilton; indicted on 26 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

Jacob Ryan Hensley, 15981 County Road 5, Montpelier; indicted on two counts each of gross sexual imposition (direct), importuning (direct), unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), and one count each of compelling prostitution (direct), pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Ryan W. Tinch, 59 Wilson Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Natalie Vance, 373 Godby Branch, Chapmanville, WV; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kailee Paige Lovins, 233 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brice D. Near, 2765 Ashlar Drive, Springfield; indicted on one count of rape.

Ruebin S. Smith, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Andre Spearman, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of attempted murder, felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Devin Johnson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Paige Ann Marie Stolarik, 81 Columbus Drive S., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of assault and harassment with a bodily substance, and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

David Lee Pelcha, 5611 Naomi Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Demetrius Lamont Beasley, 6930 Mount Vernon St., Apt. 35, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.