Bond set for man charged with fatal stabbing in Butler County

Detectives recovered the apparent weapon. Nix, 30, of Hamilton, was wanted for questioning in the incident. He was arrested Friday afternoon on an outstanding drug warrant.

Lt. Ed Tanner said Monday that Nix was charged with Wagers’ death based on statements he made to detectives after he was taken into custody on Ninth Avenue in Hamilton.

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, including one from a Darrtown Road resident who said there was a lot of fighting next door.

“Now there is somebody out in the road yelling and screaming,” the caller said.

Nicholas Wagers called 911 and said someone had stabbed his brother in the neck. He said the suspects had stolen his truck a few days before. He was getting belongings out of a truck that the suspect drove to his residence when Justin Nix stabbed his brother and they took off in vehicles heading toward Hamilton, he said.

Nicholas Wagers, who lives at the Darrtown Road residence, told deputies he was getting tools out of a truck when Rick Wagers came outside and got into an altercation with Justin.

“Nicholas pulled the suspect off his brother. At that time the suspect fled. Nicholas noticed the victim was stabbed,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

A sobbing woman called 911 and said she was on the way to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital.

“He’s dying, he’s dying,” she screams. “Rick breathe, Rick breathe. He’s about to die.”