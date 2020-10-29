3 Butler County school board members have resigned in the last 6 weeks: What to know

Chad Norvell’s departure from the Madison school board this month included a resignation letter in which he cited “the negativity that swirls around a public office in this township has made me reconsider my position.”

The school board appointed Pete Robinson, who has previously served on the board, to fill Norvell’s position.

Fairfield school board member says move forced her resignation

Fairfield Board of Education member Carrie O’Neal announced her resignation last month, citing a coming move outside of the district’s borders.

“I am currently in the process of selling my home and will be relocating outside the district,” said O’Neal, who was first appointed to the board in 2017 to fill the vacancy created by the sudden death of Fairfield board member Jerome Kearns in December 2016.

Scott Clark, business development manager for First Financial Bank and president of Rotary Club of Fairfield, was the board’s choice to replace O’Neal.

Comment led to resignation of Lakota school board member

Former Lakota Board of Education member Todd Parnell resigned in late September after it was revealed he had sent a comment to the Lakota West High School principal in the wake of the arrest of a student in the parking lot.

In Parnell’s email, which came in response to an email sent by the Lakota West principal about the arrests, the former board member wrote, “they should have shot them” referring to the Aug. 26 incident.

Replacing Parnell was Michael Pearl, a pastor and former Lakota sports coach.