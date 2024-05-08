3 teens arrested after 40 vehicle break-ins in West Chester

The suspects used a window punch early Thursday morning to break the windows and enter 40 vehicles parked in seven hotel parking lots in the area of Union Centre Blvd. in West Chester, according to Barbara Wilson, public information officer for the township.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle, which fled from police.

“A pursuit ensued, which led to the suspect vehicle crashing into a guardrail. All suspects in the vehicle fled on foot,” Wilson said.

With help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sharonville Police Department, Springfield Twp. Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, officers took three suspects into custody.

Officers recovered two loaded semi-automatic handguns in the suspect vehicle and in a suspect’s pocket.

West Chester Police thanked law enforcement agencies that helped and noted the aid of members of the public who witnessed and reported the suspicious activity.