27 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Kelsi Anne Burch, 42 Opal Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Benjamin David Gabbard, 908 Autumn Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kruz Solomon Scott, 3421 Woodford Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Kyle L. Randlett, 3950 Camden West Elkton Road, Somerville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident.

James Everett Jones, 108 Silverleaf Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs.

Bram Thomas Ivey, 517 S. Main St., 2, Monroe; indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and operating a vehicle after underage alcohol consumption (direct).

Whitney R. Adams, 2450 E. Foster Mainville Road, Maineville; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Troy Dean Hunter Jr., 5155 Cobblestone Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of identity fraud.

Pierce Cameron Moore, 3007 Scott Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Latoya Tamara Taylor, 321 E. 248th St., Euclid; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Jason Freeman Draper, 909 W. Woodruff Ave., Toledo; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

David S. Wright Jr., 3113 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

William A. Glenn, 7150 Northridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Tracy Ann Templeton, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and criminal trespass.

Khiry D. Smith, 1491 Balfour Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua A. Earles, 1116 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Justin Downing, 22 Missouri Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of sexual battery (direct) and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Chase O. Shollenbarger, 140 Cole Drive, Fairfield; indicted on six counts each of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct) and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bradley Wyatt Bruner, 4013 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

William Leemore Tucker, 5387 Salem Bend Drive, Trotwood; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Larry Rodney Rouse, 403 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah R. Dunn, 5276 Mosiman Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Casey Joel Bolender, 99 Lakeside Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Thomas Franklin Heywood, 1830 Main St., Goshen; indicted on one count of theft.

Sharon Rose Squires, 318 N. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Austin Christopher Ihrig, LKA 6388 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jesse Lee Hagan, LKA 25 E. 3rd St., Apt. 7, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.