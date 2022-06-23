911 receives calls for hours about reckless driver who was arrested on High Main Bridge

The suspect then walked backward to the cruiser and was handcuffed and taken into custody.

When asked if he had consumed alcohol or used any illegal drugs, Day said no. He told police he had just gotten out of a drug addiction treatment facility.

A search of the car turned up a plastic cellophane wrapper with a substance weighing 2.6 grams that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. Located in the driver’s side of the car was a Lucky Strikes cigarette case with a baggie of off-white powder substance inside of it. The powder substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Hamilton Police charged Day with OVI and two counts of felony drug possession. Fairfield Twp. Police charged Day with assured clear distance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

Day was arraigned this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000. He is in the Butler County Jail.