24 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

John Batovsky, 6643 Willow Bend Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin (direct).

Kody Kidwell, 1517 1/2 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alejandro Lopez-Pastor, 1274 Chesterdale Road, Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Miquel L. Shavers, 411 Mars Drive, Apt. A, Trenton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Larissa S. Dyson, 5134 Franklin Park St., Mason; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tristan Jesse Walter Garrison, 5734 Wayne Milford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Wesley T. Green, 2211 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Felipe Alberto Giraldi-Santos, 50 Providence Drive, Apt. 11, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of theft (direct), and one count each of receiving stolen property and receiving stolen property (direct).

Shamari N. Pullen, 130 Fer Don Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and obstructing official business.

Brandon M. Riddle, 3100 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Catherine McQueen, 3783 Riverdowns Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), tampering with records (direct), grand theft by deception (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Yachin Tzion Banks, 709 Charles St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Tyler M. Pucke, 9174 Wintergreen Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Reyes Samano, 110 Princeton Square Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of rape (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Carlos Robles, 7547 W. 61 St., Apt. 2, Argo, Il.; indicted on three count each of rape (direct) and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jenni Moore, 5699 Walt Paner Road, West Harrison, In.; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, petty theft and possessing criminal tools.

Charles Lloyd Jones, 2024 Wayne Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brock Isaiah Smith, 6754 Oak Bark Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Carrie Lee Hoefler, 9102 Reading Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

Ronnie Lee McNeil, 500 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. 28, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Gabriel Benjamin Kuster, 33 W. Skyline Drive, Apt. 2, Madison, In.; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, attempted tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

William D. Culver, 33 Lewis St., McDonough, Ga.; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brent E. Napier, 904 Lake Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Debbie K. Riggs, 19747 Monroeville Heights, Salineville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.