2023 trick-or-treat: Times for Butler, Warren and Preble counties

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities today. Here are the times for various localities.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Liberty Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
