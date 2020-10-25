$20 million gift continues mini-building boom at Miami University

“These new spaces empower transdisciplinary engagement and partnerships,” said Miami President Gregory Crawford.

“Our clinical health building, ready in spring 2023, will house our nursing programs, our health partner TriHealth, our speech pathology department, our physician assistant program, our community speech and hearing clinic, and our mental health resources,” said Crawford.

“The space will be open, contemporary, and equipped with the most advanced technology. It will accelerate our health sciences efforts and enhance our longstanding partnerships,” he said.

The construction of a $96 million health science building that will include renovations of Harris Hall, which will temporarily house the school’s health services center during construction.

The 170,000-square-foot building is needed, said school officials, as health care education programs at Miami’s regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown expand onto the school’s main campus.

The recent $20 million gift from Rick McVey – a 1981 Miami graduate – will lead to the creation of the Richard M. McVey Data Science Building in his honor.

The donation from the high-profile business executive was one of the largest in Miami’s history.

The 85,000-square foot building will house one of Miami’s newest departments, Emerging Technology in Business and Design, as well as the departments of statistics and mathematics, the Armstrong Institute for Interactive Media Studies, and the Center for Analytics and Data Science," said Crawford.

The building, which will begin construction next year, will be located along Tallawanda Road on the Oxford campus near Withrow Hall and Benton Hall.

“The building will also facilitate transdisciplinary partnership with other related fields from the Farmer School of Business and the College of Engineering and Computing,” he said.