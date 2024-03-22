20 High Street hotel project in Hamilton to be a Marriott Tribute brand

A name of the hotel has not yet been announced.

“I also think it’s a sign of their confidence in Hamilton. This would be the second Marriott in Hamilton after the Courtyard. I think you’re seeing the same thing with Hilton,” he said. “The two biggest franchise companies in the hospitality world are both investing in multiple projects into the market. It probably says a lot more about Hamilton than our projects.”

Hilton’s Tapestry Collection will be the brand for the Well House Hotel at the site of the former Anthony Wayne, and Hilton is investing in a dual-brand hotel (Home2Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites) at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and High Street.

Hamilton Chief of Staff Aaron Hufford said this Marriott brand announcement “marks a pivotal milestone in the transformation of one of the most iconic buildings in Hamilton.”

“The new Marriott Tribute will be a premier hotel in Greater Cincinnati, and this investment will preserve this historic, architectural gem for future generations,” he said.

Kamal said construction of the 150- to-160-room hotel could begin in 2025 as the project team will also seek state historic tax credits. The site was once the city administration building prior to One Renaissance Center’s construction.

The majority of the hotel rooms will be in an addition to be constructed. The upscale hotel will feature a covered valet at the riverfront entrance, rooftop outdoor and enclosed event spaces, and corporate-style suites. It will also allow Municipal Brew Works to expand.

Kamal said they’ll preserve as much history as possible in the nearly 100-year-old building.

This project is in line to be the next hotel to be developed in Hamilton in recent years. In 2022, the Warehouse Hotel at Spooky Nook opened, and the Well House Hotel is expected to be completed sometime later this year.

There could be one, or maybe two, more hotels built in Hamilton. Crawford Hoying, which recently acquired the Courtyard, is developing a multi-use project at the former Cohen Recycling site. They are planning at least one hotel in the first phase of the project. There will be two subsequent phases of the project, and one phase could include another hotel.

Kamal doesn’t think the city will be oversaturated with hotels.

“I think the city has played a hand in making sure we’re not putting too many hotels into Hamilton all at once, but making sure they are differentiating enough,” he said.