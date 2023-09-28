City OKs letter of intent for new Hamilton hotel, restaurant project

City Council approved a binding letter of intent with a developer of yet another hotel project in Hamilton.

The development is planned at the corner of North MLK Jr. Boulevard and High Street.

The letter was needed to “make Hilton comfortable that the developer has the project secure as they go through their due diligence process,” said City Manager Joshua Smith.

The due diligence process, which is 180 days, is primarily to perform the second phase of an environmental survey. Though the site has been a parking lot for about 60 years, it did have some industrial uses prior.

“So, they’re doing some exploration, including some boring, just to make sure it’s a good, clean site,” Smith said.

The developer, Hsaign H. Pan, is planning to build a pair Hilton products ― a Home2Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites ― each with 80 rooms and a yet-to-be-identified restaurant. The remainder of the lot will be a parking area for the hotels and restaurant.

Smith said this is “another very exciting project for the city of Hamilton” as it brings the potential for upwards of 1,000 hotel rooms in the city closer to fruition.

Prior to Smith’s city manager tenure in 2010, there was just one hotel in Hamilton’s downtown, The Courtyard by Mariott. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill opened its 233-room Warehouse Hotel last year, and The Well House Hotel at the former Anthony Wayne Apartments is under construction.

Multiple hotel projects are planned or being discussed, including at 20 High St. at the former Hamilton city building.