City OKs letter of intent for new Hamilton hotel, restaurant project

Two Hilton hotels and a restaurant are part of development plan

News
By
5 minutes ago
X

City Council approved a binding letter of intent with a developer of yet another hotel project in Hamilton.

The development is planned at the corner of North MLK Jr. Boulevard and High Street.

The letter was needed to “make Hilton comfortable that the developer has the project secure as they go through their due diligence process,” said City Manager Joshua Smith.

The due diligence process, which is 180 days, is primarily to perform the second phase of an environmental survey. Though the site has been a parking lot for about 60 years, it did have some industrial uses prior.

“So, they’re doing some exploration, including some boring, just to make sure it’s a good, clean site,” Smith said.

The developer, Hsaign H. Pan, is planning to build a pair Hilton products ― a Home2Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites ― each with 80 rooms and a yet-to-be-identified restaurant. The remainder of the lot will be a parking area for the hotels and restaurant.

Smith said this is “another very exciting project for the city of Hamilton” as it brings the potential for upwards of 1,000 hotel rooms in the city closer to fruition.

Prior to Smith’s city manager tenure in 2010, there was just one hotel in Hamilton’s downtown, The Courtyard by Mariott. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill opened its 233-room Warehouse Hotel last year, and The Well House Hotel at the former Anthony Wayne Apartments is under construction.

Multiple hotel projects are planned or being discussed, including at 20 High St. at the former Hamilton city building.

In Other News
1
‘Rockin’ the 80s to Raise 80K’ aims to support families fighting...
2
Corn Stand Jam event to raise mental health awareness features lineup...
3
Garver Farm’s expansion considers consumer habits, region’s growth
4
Fairfield focuses on water with improvements to infrastructure
5
Farm & Flea shaping up to be one of Oxford’s biggest events of the year

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top