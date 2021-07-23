2 women, man cited for fighting in Butler County street after argument started at daycare facility

The first officer spoke to the woman who had made the original call. She had some superficial scratching on her chest and face, according to the report. She said she knew the other woman because they both had children in the same daycare facility in Richmond. She said they had been feuding for nearly eight months after the the other woman had made some comments about her child. She said the other woman had been following her all the way from Richmond and said she had been “brake checking” her.

When they stopped on Maple Street, the first woman jumped out of her vehicle and confronted the second woman and her boyfriend. She said she confronted the two to “build her case” but that the two then jumped her.

Meanwhile, the other woman and her boyfriend provided written statements to another officer and the investigating officer noted those statement seemed to line up with what the first woman had told him. The man said the first woman had bitten him when he tried to break up the fight.

Two independent witnesses approached and provided statements saying they had seen the man attempting to keep the first woman in her vehicle while screaming for the other woman to leave. She did not leave and when the women were screaming at each other in the street while the man was yelling for them to stop. The witnesses said eventually the women started fighting and all three fell to the ground.

The other woman and her boyfriend were issued citations for disorderly conduct/fighting for their actions against and the first woman was issued two citations for the same offense for her actions against the other two.