2 Butler County political leaders, rivals collaborate on mental health, addiction campaign

“We have such a need for mental health and addiction services, and funding for those services in Butler County,” Wyenandt said. “That’s not partisan. The sheriff sees things from a different perspective with his role and we all see things from our own personal lives, and how all of this effects the community.”

Jones said in an era when “everybody hates one another because of where you’re at politically,” it’s a “breath of fresh air” to see two political leaders in opposing parties work together.

Jones said it’s his job to keep people in Butler County safe, and this levy supports that mission as “too many people are still dying because of dangerous street drugs.”

“We need every bit of education, prevention and treatment we can get to save people’s lives,” he said. “If there’s ever a time to come together, this is sure one of them.

“It’s all of us. Everybody has somebody or knows somebody that has a mental health issue, whether that’s a family member or a friend.”

Thousands of suicides occur every month across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Butler County has seen record highs in suicides, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Tens of millions of Americans have an addiction problem, and Wyenandt added that around one in five families are impacted by addiction. Her family is no different, she said, and “we’ve suffered like so many other families. Truly, it’s just no party lines.”

Wyenandt and Jones have talked about other ways to work together to put community over party on many issues.

In the end, the sheriff said, “All parties should work together” because many issues, not just mental health and addiction, are non-partisan.

“It’s not only can it work, but it should work. When you have two leaders in the community that come together for a common cause, it’s great. It’s perfect,” he said.

Wyenandt said they’re “not always going to agree, but a healthy two-party system is important” as “opening that dialogue and reminding people they can indeed sit across the table and discuss things, find common ground and do what’s best for the community, that is critically important.”

The other chairs for the Issue 12 campaign are Barry Hixon Jr., a veteran, and Kim McKinney, who is on the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board. The last levy request for the Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board was 18 years ago, and this new levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $13 more a year.