18 West Chester small businesses get money to improve their looks

Trustee Ann Becker has been touring the businesses that received the funds to congratulate them and she said the program truly did create the “spark” they intended.

“It’s been amazing to hear the excitement from the small business owners, and the fact that the small amount of grant money that the township gave was literally a spark for them to take a look at bigger projects they can take on,” Becker said. “More than one of the business owners said because we’re doing this with the grant money we’re going to do this too.”

A small business as defined in the program is 30 full-time employees or less and the business owners must front the money. Grantees have six months from the date they accept the grant to complete the project, then the township will inspect the work to make sure it was done as specified in the application. The business owner must produce receipts and then they will be reimbursed.

The applications were scored based upon the aesthetic benefit of the project to the larger neighborhood, the potential economic impact of the project and if the project is in a targeted area needing improvement.

The trustees budgeted $100,000 for the program, but Kanelopoulos said only estimates were used to apply — the actual cost could be lower. The program was part of the $250,000 the township has earmarked the past few years to revitalize U.S. 42.

Previous plans to address the U.S. 42 corridor have failed and township officials have said they know they need to take “baby steps” and engaging the business owners that call that area home is imperative for a potentially successful endeavor.

Kanelopoulos said those business owners have been very receptive and “we hope to see more Route 42 applicants if there’s another round.”

“It’s going very well, they’re very positive, they’re appreciative, they hope that it sparks further improvements,” she said. “You know if one business gets upgrades, maybe the one next door might say hey that looks pretty nice I think I want to improve my property to match. We hope to see a ripple effect.”

Becker told the Journal-News they will likely see how the program works out — after all the first round projects are completed and reimbursements are approved — and then they will consider funding another program next year, “we’ll wait until those final steps are done and reevaluate the program to see what kind of impact it had for ‘24.”

Trustee Mark Welch was a little reticent about the grant program — he wanted it township-wide not just U.S. 42 centered so they tweaked it — when it was first floated, he told the Journal-News he is willing to provide additional funding.

“I’m certainly willing to continue it, I think it was a successful program,” Welch said. “It shows that the township is interested in our tagline, which is where families grow and businesses prosper. This is a just a little nudge.”

Trustee Lee Wong wouldn’t say definitively if he’d support another round of funding but told the Journal-News “this round went very well, a good response and we are very happy that we are able to help, we are always here to help the businesses be successful.”