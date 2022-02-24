Hamburger icon
18-car pileup in West Chester closes bridge for 3 hours

News
By B.J. Bethel, WCPO
57 minutes ago
Icy conditions led to crash

WEST CHESTER TWP. — An 18-car pileup on Thursday morning closed the Allen Road Bridge in West Chester Township, according to a tweet from the township.

No injuries were reported in the crash and the bridge was shut down for more than three hours.

“The Allen Road Bridge over I-75 is currently closed due to multiple vehicle crashes,” the township said on its official Twitter account. “As many as 18 vehicles are involved. No Injuries. Bridges and overpasses may be icy this morning. Use caution.”

The township reported the bridge was cleared and the road re-opened at 10:30 a.m.

Freezing rain caused slick roads throughout the area. Most of the interstates and major roadways had multiple closures and issues during the morning drive.

B.J. Bethel, WCPO
