BreakingNews
1 shot at Hamilton park following fireworks
X

1 shot at Hamilton park following fireworks

News
By
Updated 23 minutes ago

A person was shot near Marcum Park and RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton during Fourth of July festivities in the downtown Hamilton area on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m., following the city’s fireworks, in the 100 block of Dayton St., which is near the entrance to RiversEdge.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known, according to dispatchers.

There was a large crowd at RiversEdge Tuesday night because of a rock performance on the amphitheater stage.

Police have not released other details.

This article will be updated when more is known.

In Other News
1
Local history buff? Get connected with the Smith Library of Regional...
2
LIST: Popular summer beers at 4 area craft breweries
3
Krohn Conservatory has new exhibit featuring dinosaurs
4
WATCH: Franklin celebrates the 4th with ‘wettest parade in Ohio’
5
Middletown celebrates Independence Day with a parade

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top