1 shot at Hamilton park following fireworks

A person was shot near Marcum Park and RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton during Fourth of July festivities in the downtown Hamilton area on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m., following the city’s fireworks, in the 100 block of Dayton St., which is near the entrance to RiversEdge.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known, according to dispatchers.

There was a large crowd at RiversEdge Tuesday night because of a rock performance on the amphitheater stage.

Police have not released other details.

This article will be updated when more is known.