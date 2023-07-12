1 injured after car crashes into UDF in West Chester Twp.

A customer inside a UDF store in West Chester Twp. was taken to a hospital for treatment after a car crashed into the building.

First responders were on the scene after 2 p.m. today, July 12. Information from the Township said the driver hit the gas when they meant to hit the brakes in the parking lot of the store at Cincinnati Dayton and West Chester roads.

The customer was injured by shattered glass. The driver was not injured.

The UDF was closed while the building is being inspected for safety, West Chester officials said. A woman working at the store said materials seen in front of the building were there to place protective barriers in front. Work was slated to begin July 13, she told a news crew on scene.