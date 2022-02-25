Hamburger icon
1 in 11 hospitalized patients have COVID in southwest Ohio

By Kristen Spicker
25 minutes ago

One in 11 patients hospitalized in southwest Ohio have COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

The region — which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — had 275 people hospitalized with COVID and 63 ICU patients with the virus as of Friday

The number of hospital and ICU patients with coronavirus in southwest Ohio have continued to decrease since peaking in January.

Hospitalized COVID patients have decreased 59% in the past 60 days and ICU patients with coronavirus are down 62% during that same time period in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

One in seven patients in the region’s ICU have COVID as of Friday, compared to one in three patients 60 days ago.

During that same time period, Ohio has reported a 77% decrease in COVID hospitalized COVID patients and an 80% decline in ICU patients with the virus.

Statewide, one in 16 people hospitalized and 1 in 13 ICU patients in Ohio have COVID, according to OHA.

Ohio added 147 COVID hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state’s 21-day average is 162 hospitalizations a day and 17 ICU admissions a day.

COVID continues to decline in Ohio, area hospitals are updating their visitation policies.

As of Wednesday, some Kettering Health inpatients and emergency department patients are allowed three visitors at a time. At Premier Health facilities, normal visitation guidelines are being resumed for non-COVID patients.

For the first time in six days Ohio reported more than 1,500 daily cases. The state recorded 1,612 COVID-19 cases in the last day and is averaging 2,193 cases a day over the last three weeks.

The state added 313 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 36,580, according to ODH. Death data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

More than 7.22 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and 6.67 million have finished it, according to the state health department. Approximately 3.37 million people in the state have received a booster or additional dose.

About 62% of Ohioans, including 71.8% of adults and 65.66% of those ages 5 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 57% of residents have completed it, including 66.61% of adults and 60.69% of those 5 and older.

