1 dead after reportedly exchanging gunfire with southwest Ohio police officer

The man was later found collapsed in a driveway, and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by the Riverside Fire Department, Colon said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the he was a black male who died at the hospital. However, Colon said, the man’s identity is currently unknown.

A signal 99, or an urgent call for officer assistance, was issued during the incident, but was rescinded when the man was found.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Colon said that the officer is a 24-year veteran.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting, and Colon said several local police agencies responded to assist, including the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks Police, and Butler Township Police Department.

Credit:

Our crew on scene reported seeing a red pickup truck parked in a driveway with several bullet holes in its side.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.