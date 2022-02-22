1 dead after brothers shot at each other in yard, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police were called to the 1200 block of Summer Street in Hamilton on Monday night for a shooting that involved brothers.
Police responded approximately 6:35 p.m. to the reported shooting and a preliminary investigation indicated two men had been shot. One was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, and the other drove to the hospital, according to dispatchers.
“One brother drove to the other brother’s house. They had it out in the the yard. One shot the other one and killed him,” said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.
The person taken to the hospital died on the way there, according to reports. The other person’s condition is not known, but he was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Mark Hayes.
This was an isolated incident and the department is not searching for any other suspects.
