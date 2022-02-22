Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

1 dead after brothers shot at each other in yard, Hamilton police say

Police investigate a shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Police investigate a shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By Lauren Pack
35 minutes ago
Man dies on way to Kettering Health Hamilton hospital

Hamilton police were called to the 1200 block of Summer Street in Hamilton on Monday night for a shooting that involved brothers.

Police responded approximately 6:35 p.m. to the reported shooting and a preliminary investigation indicated two men had been shot. One was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital, and the other drove to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

“One brother drove to the other brother’s house. They had it out in the the yard. One shot the other one and killed him,” said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The person taken to the hospital died on the way there, according to reports. The other person’s condition is not known, but he was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Mark Hayes.

This was an isolated incident and the department is not searching for any other suspects.

caption arrowCaption
Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Police are on the scene of a double shooting on Summer Street in Hamilton Feb. 21, 2022 NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

In Other News
1
Hamilton police: 1 dead after two men shot at each other
2
Liberty Food Park gets approval; will be European-style mixed dining...
3
Teen arrested after 3 nights of gunfire in Hamilton neighborhood
4
New road, Veterans Boulevard, will provide access off Ohio 129 for new...
5
Event at bar to support efforts to find missing Hamilton woman Kara...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top