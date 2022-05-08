BreakingNews
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at FOP lodge in Hamilton
journal-news logo
X

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at FOP lodge in Hamilton

Police were at the FOP Lodge 38 in Hamilton for a shooting that happened inside the event center May 7, 2022. WCPO/ROB PIEPER

caption arrowCaption
Police were at the FOP Lodge 38 in Hamilton for a shooting that happened inside the event center May 7, 2022. WCPO/ROB PIEPER

News
By Staff Report
Updated 45 minutes ago

HAMILTON — At least one man is dead and three other men injured in a shooting that happened at an event in the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 building.

Hamilton Police responded to the FOP Lodge and Event Center at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way after receiving a call about the incident just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival they found four men had been shot, and one killed. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sergeant Mark Hayes.

Police have not released the conditions of the three who were injured. They also have not released information on who the suspect is or whether an arrest has been made.

The lodge, located near Joyce Park and the border of Fairfield, was being rented out at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Butler County hires recruiter to fill executive vacancies
2
Front-line heroes: Area school nurses awarded, touted as pandemic...
3
McCrabb: Mother’s Day never will be the same for me
4
Free ‘Movies in the Park’ back after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19
5
New bench at library memorializes Talawanda teacher and volunteer

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top