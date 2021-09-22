journal-news logo
Waynesville woman accused of stealing assets from elderly relative

A Waynesville woman is accused of theft from an elderly relative. She was indicted on multiple charges. FILE PHOTO
Credit: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS

Local News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

A Waynesville woman has been indicted on multiple charges of forgery, theft, and misusing a credit card of an elderly relative who lived in Lebanon for several years.

Elizabeth K. Coterel, 52, was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of theft from a person of a protected class, a second-degree felony; forgery, a third-degree felony; four counts of theft, a fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of misuse of credit cards, first-degree misdemeanors.

ExplorePilot student quarantine plan to start next week in Warren County schools

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Coterel allegedly stole more than $30,000 and accumulated almost $30,000 in credit card debt while acting as victim’s power of attorney from July 2015 through July 2021.

“It was substantial,” Fornshell said. “She takes over the POA and the relative’s assets began dissipating very quickly.”

He said Coterel allegedly transferred funds from the relative’s accounts and deposited cash advances from the relative’s credit card into her account.

If convicted on all charges, Coterel faces a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Coterel’s arraignment hearing had not been scheduled, according to court records.

