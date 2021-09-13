Warren County man to be sentenced for shooting a deputy at the door

Explore Warren County man accused of shooting at deputy enters not guilty pleas

Last month, prosecutors said Runion will be required first to serve a mandatory seven-year prison sentence on the highest firearm specification. After serving that seven-year prison sentence, Runion also must serve a prison sentence on the underlying offenses, and faces a maximum of 11 to 16 ½ year sentence for those (merged) offenses. All told, Runion faces a maximum of 18 to 23 ½ years in prison.

On Feb. 15, Warren County Communications received a 911 call from Runion’s brother and dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to Runion’s residence at 7831 Hunt Club Drive in Deerfield Twp.

Deputies knocked on Runion’s front door multiple times, attempting to check on his safety. Ultimately, when Vaught arrived on Runion’s front porch, Runion opened his front door and immediately fired a Ruger LCP 9mm handgun directly at Vaught. Vaught was not struck and returned fire, striking and disabling Runion.

Caption Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught comes face to face with a handgun while making a welfare check on a Deerfield Twp. resident just seconds after firing a shot at her. She returned fire with five shots wounding the suspect, Lance C. Runion. He remains hospitalized for his gunshot wounds. Vaught is back on full-duty. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY

Runion was taken to an area hospital to recover from his wounds and other injuries before taken into custody in the Warren County Jail.