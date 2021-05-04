Warren County man fatally shot by police had no criminal history

The 911 caller said Williams had fired his handgun, a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver, inside his house twice before his wife went to their neighbor’s home and an additional time after she left. His wife told dispatchers that he would not shoot at officers.

Hughes said the first officers arrived at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 1200 block of Adams Road. By 6:30 p.m., five officers were on the scene and the Warren County Tactical Response Team was requested. As officers maneuvered around the house, they said they found Williams holding a handgun at 6:50 p.m. A report of shots was made at 6:55 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. police called for the state investigators at 7:07 p.m., who responded to the home with a crime scene unit and officer involved critical incident team. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell also responded.

Both officers are on administrative leave pending clearance to return to duty. Neither officer was injured.

Hamilton Twp. police do not use body cameras due to the costs to sustain and maintain the system, Hughes said.

“This is the first time we’ve had an incident of this magnitude,” he said.

Williams’ family issued a statement on social media saying they were thankful no officers were harmed. They said it was “a tragic event” and that they “very much so back the blue and glad not one else was harmed. We ask everyone to respect our privacy during this time.”

Hughes said “it meant a lot to him” that the family supported police.