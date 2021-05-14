Walmart theft: Franklin police chase suspects on I-75, ending in crash, arrest on James H. McGee in Dayton

A Dayton man is scheduled to appear today in Franklin Municipal Court following a Thursday police pursuit that started in Franklin and ended in Dayton.
Franklin police responded to the Walmart, 1275 E. Second St., about 9:30 a.m. about an alleged theft that occurred with the suspects running from the store and getting into a car. The suspects fled out of the parking lot to Second Street and onto Interstate 75 north.
Acting Chief Brian Pacifico said officers caught up to the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects. He said the vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers, continuing north on I-75.
The vehicle exited at South Dixie Drive, traveled through Moraine’s jurisdiction, then back onto I-75 north. Pacifico said the vehicle exited at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and traveled throughout the city of Dayton. At one point during the pursuit, the driver traveled into oncoming lanes of travel for a short time, then back over into the proper lanes of travel.
While on James H. McGee approaching North Gettysburg Road, the pursuing officer utilized a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, causing the vehicle to spin out, go off the roadway and come to rest on a fence, Pacifico said.
The driver, Rolando Caldwell, 39, of Dayton, was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Dayton, and that Caldwell had warrants out of Dayton for abduction, theft, and several felony drug possession charges.
The passenger, Kirsten Watts, 31, was taken into custody without incident and found to have a theft warrant out of Miamisburg.
Caldwell was charged with failure to comply, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is being held at the Warren County Jail on $60,000 bond pending his court appearance at 1 p.m. today.
This was the second pursuit by Franklin police in as many days. On Wednesday night, police pursued the vehicle around Franklin, through Carlisle, and into Middletown.
The driver, Robert Theodore Harsh, 54,of Middletown, was arrested without incident.
Harsh has warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County, Ind.
Harsh was charged with failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony, and felony obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
Harsh is scheduled to appear in Franklin Municipal Court at 1 p.m. today.