VIDEO: Deputies investigating Warren County home invasion shooting on Pennyroyal Road

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion and shooting early Wednesday morning where a 32-year-old Franklin Twp. woman was shot in the shoulder.
Deputies were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. today to the 4000 block of Pennyroyal Road concerning a home invasion and shooting, according to the Warren County Communications Center.
Upon arrival, deputies found the woman with the gunshot wound and medics transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies were told by witnesses that three male suspects entered the home and started firing shots at the occupants and then fled the scene in what is believed to have been a dark-colored SUV.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One suspect appears to be wearing a dark colored hoodie with the saying “Don’t Get Emotional It’s Only Broken Promises” on the back. That suspect was also wearing dark colored jogging pants with a red stripe. Another suspect was seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored shirt and a white mask. The third suspect was wearing a dark colored Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe, dark colored shirt and a mask.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525; or at crimetips@wcsooh.org; or at @WCSO-Ohio on Twitter.
