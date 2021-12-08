VIDEO: Deputies investigating Warren County home invasion shooting on Pennyroyal Road

Deputies were told by witnesses that three male suspects entered the home and started firing shots at the occupants and then fled the scene in what is believed to have been a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One suspect appears to be wearing a dark colored hoodie with the saying “Don’t Get Emotional It’s Only Broken Promises” on the back. That suspect was also wearing dark colored jogging pants with a red stripe. Another suspect was seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored shirt and a white mask. The third suspect was wearing a dark colored Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe, dark colored shirt and a mask.