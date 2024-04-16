Trial involving Ohio record buck taken in Clinton County delayed until May

BreakingNews
By Staff Report
15 minutes ago
A civil trial to decide if a potential Ohio record buck taken by a Wilmington man in Clinton County was done illegally has been delayed until next month.

In November, wildlife officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife seized the antlers, cape and hunting equipment owned by Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington.

The antlers and cape were from a 17-point deer known as the “Alexander Buck” taken by Alexander on Nov. 9, 2023 during archery season.

An investigation was launched by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.

Alexander has told other hunting publications he harvested the deer on a 30-acre property owned by his sister.

Ohio’s Buckeye Big Buck Club secretary Mike Rex greened scored the antlers 206 7 / 8 inches, which could be the number one typical whitetail taken in Ohio, and the number three typical whitetail taken in North America.

The case has been rescheduled for May 20 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

If found guilty of illegally taking the deer, the state would keep the antlers and cape and Alexander could face a fine up to $30,000.

