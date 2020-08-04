Teen charged in deadly Warren County shooting pleads guilty

Hicks and Pelphrey pleaded to charges last month and were sentenced to four years in state juvenile detention. In exchange, Pelphrey and Hicks agreed to “cooperate and testify truthfully and accurately in any future legal proceedings” against the others charged.

Hicks, Pelphrey and Cox all claim to have abandoned the robbery plan and drove away before it happened. Cox is due back in court later this month.

Dean was badly injured during the botched robbery, according to authorities. His criminal case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court last month, according to online court records. A next court date has not been set in Dean’s case, according to the records.