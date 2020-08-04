Teen charged in deadly Warren County shooting pleads guilty

A teenage girl who could be heard screaming and crying in a 9-1-1 call placed moments after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside her home in December pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for her role his death.
Kayla Carmack entered the plea by way of a bill of information Tuesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. The plea includes a gun specification, and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that she could serve a sentence of 10 to 13-and-a-half years.
Defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, who represented Carmack, declined to comment when reached by the Dayton Daily News.
Carmack was charged along with four others in connection with the Dec. 13 fatal shooting of Mason N. Trudics, 18, of Centerville, at a home on the 1800 block of Oregonia Road in Turtlecreek Twp. Trudics was shot and killed during an attempted robbery of marijuana from an unidentified person, investigators said. That person allegedly shot Trudics in self-defense during the robbery attempt, investigators alleged.
Also charged in the case was Jackson P. Pelphrey, 17, Jacob Hicks, 16, Logan Dean, now 17 and Dakota Cox, 18.
Hicks and Pelphrey pleaded to charges last month and were sentenced to four years in state juvenile detention. In exchange, Pelphrey and Hicks agreed to “cooperate and testify truthfully and accurately in any future legal proceedings” against the others charged.
Hicks, Pelphrey and Cox all claim to have abandoned the robbery plan and drove away before it happened. Cox is due back in court later this month.
Dean was badly injured during the botched robbery, according to authorities. His criminal case was transferred from juvenile court to adult court last month, according to online court records. A next court date has not been set in Dean’s case, according to the records.