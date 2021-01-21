Sheriff: Detectives seize meth, arrest 1 in Preble County

Tips from the public led to a drug investigation that ended Monday in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and one arrest.
Investigators raided a home in the 100 block of West Dayton Street and confiscated approximately 60 grams of suspected meth in addition to cash and other drug-trafficking evidence, according to a release issued Wednesday by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Deputies also arrested 56-year-old Jackson “Jack” Allen Dawson, who lived at the home that was subject to the search warrant, Simpson said.
Formal charges were filed Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court against Jackson, including aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The home on West Dayton Street where deputies said methamphetamine was being sold is within 1,000 feet of Twin Valley Schools property, which Simpson said enhances drug trafficking charges.
Dawson remains in the Preble County Jail, where he has been held since his Monday arrest.