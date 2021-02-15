Sex offender arrested in Idaho jailed in Warren County on new child sex crimes

A convicted sexual offender arrested in Idaho earlier this month was booked early Monday into the Warren County Jail.
Shane Allen Burns, 41, of Miamisburg waived extradition when he appeared last week in court on a fugitive warrant after Idaho State Police arrested him near Boise, according to court records.
Burns is charged in Warren County Common Pleas Court with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, eight counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempting to commit an offense. All of the charges involve children and reportedly happened between June 2015 and April 2019, according to a release from U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin.
He was booked at 12:38 a.m. Monday into the Warren County Jail, online records show. It is not clear when he will be arraigned.
Idaho troopers intercepted and arrested Burns, a truck driver, when law enforcement learned he was driving a commercial vehicle from Vancouver, Washington, to Cuyahoga County in Ohio.