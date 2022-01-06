Hamburger icon
Pursuit that began in Franklin ends in crash in Dayton; 2 in custody

Local News
By Daniel Susco
4 minutes ago

Two people are in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Franklin ended in a crash in Dayton.

The pursuit began at 12:09 a.m. when Franklin police said officers identified a stolen vehicle, which fled.

Police pursued the vehicle into Dayton before the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Germantown Street and Iola Avenue at around 12:28 a.m.

Franklin police said that two people were taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

