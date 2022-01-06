Pursuit that began in Franklin ends in crash in Dayton; 2 in custody

Two people are in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Franklin ended in a crash in Dayton.
The pursuit began at 12:09 a.m. when Franklin police said officers identified a stolen vehicle, which fled.
Police pursued the vehicle into Dayton before the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Germantown Street and Iola Avenue at around 12:28 a.m.
Franklin police said that two people were taken into custody.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
