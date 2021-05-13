Police pursue suspects through 3 cities before making Middletown stop

Police pursued a Middletown man driving an Escape Wednesday night through three communities before the pursuit ended in Middletown.
Franklin police said about 9:22 p.m., officers attempted to stop a black 2005 Ford Escape for traffic violations. Acting Chief Brian Pacifico said the vehicle began to stop then fled from the officers.
Police pursued the vehicle around Franklin, through Carlisle, and into Middletown.
While pursuing in Middletown the driver traveled off the road, then next to railroad tracks in the area of Manchester Road and Vannest Avenue, the vehicle eventually stopped and the driver and passenger both fled on foot.
The driver, Robert Harsh, 54,of Middletown, was arrested without incident.
Harsh has warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County, Ind.
Harsh was charged with failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony, and felony obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
Harsh is scheduled to appear in Franklin Municipal Court at 1 p.m. Friday.