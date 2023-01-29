One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies, reports say

Multiple Columbus news sites are reporting that Kyair Thomas, one of the two twin boys who were at the center of an Amber alert that gripped Ohio in December, has died, according to Columbus Police.
Kyair Thomas was the baby found at the Dayton International Airport parking lot in a car seat after Kyair and his twin brother, Kayson, were taken in a car from a pizza shop in the Short North arts district in Columbus.
Kayson was found days later in Indianapolis, in his mother’s stolen 2010 Honda Accord.
Columbus Police charged Nalah T. Jackson, 24, with kidnapping the twin boys, who were both five months old. She allegedly stole a running car from a Donatos Pizza in the Short North with the twins inside on Dec. 19 around 9:45 p.m. Kyair was found on Dec. 20 and Kason was found on Dec. 22.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new details emerge.
About the Author