Ohio Attorney General adds new defendants to FirstEnergy bribery lawsuit

The new defendants include Charles Jones, the former CEO of FirstEnergy; Michael Dowling, former senior vice president for FirstEnergy; and former Public Utility Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo.

“This is the justice system working, holding bad actors accountable,” Yost said. “To restore public trust, everyone involved in this sordid matter needs to pay a price. The goal is to leave no doubt – among politicians, the powerful and the rich – that engaging in public corruption will ruin you.”