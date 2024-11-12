Ohio AG opens inquiry into racist text campaign

In some instances, the recipients were directed to report to plantations. Some instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time “with your belongings,” while others didn’t include a location. Some of them mentioned the incoming presidential administration.

The texts have spurred inquiries from the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which did not respond to various requests for comment this news outlet made Monday.

Tom Roberts, a former Dayton-area lawmaker and the current president of the Ohio NAACP, called the messages an act of intimidation and said he wants whoever is responsible for the messages to be held accountable.

“We have to take it serious, investigate it and prosecute it to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Roberts told this news outlet that he has not personally heard from any Ohioan who received the text, but he did hear from an Ohio mother who raised concerns about a newfound anxiety in her school-age child.

“Her daughter came to her and said, ‘Are we going to be slaves again?’” Roberts relayed.

“I think we need to anticipate more of our children having these concerns,” Roberts said. He noted that he wants the Ohio NAACP to do more work to communicate with younger audiences and remind them of America’s racial protections, namely the 14th Amendment, which forbids slavery.

Derrick Foward, the president of the Dayton-unit NAACP, told this news outlet that he’s been in contact with the FBI and hopes, too, that those responsible are held accountable.

