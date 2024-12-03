New police effort aims to improve traffic stops involving drivers with autism

Centerville and Vandalia’s police departments said they introduced the program in November after a resident from each department’s jurisdiction suggested it based on it being used in other police departments nationwide.

The envelope can be filled with important vehicle documentation, including a contact card, vehicle insurance card, vehicle registration and copy of a driver’s license.

The program is seen as beneficial for both community safety and officer training, according to officer Ryan Turner, spokesman for Centerville Police Department which posted to Facebook about the envelopes Nov. 18.

“It not only keeps people safe out there, but officers safe too ... how to handle situations where it’s unknown to them, unknown to us,” Turner told this news outlet.

The American Psychiatric Association notes that there is wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms people with autism experience, but that common issues can include repetitive behaviors, and difficulty communicating and interacting with other people.

Vandalia, which shared on Nov. 5 that it was implementing the measure, also is scheduled to hold an open discussion on Autism and the Police starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The event will offer a question-and-answer session and is aimed at helping tackle what police can do better and what people with autism might encounter when they talk to police, according to Vandalia crime prevention officer Rich Sommer.

The blue envelopes can be picked up at each respective police department, Vandalia’s at 245 James E. Bohanan Drive and Centerville’s at 155 W. Spring Valley Pike.

Washington Twp. resident Alicia Debevec, whose son is autistic, said she saw the Vandalia police post and forwarded it to Centerville police to suggest that they do the same.

“It’s pretty amazing how quickly they took that feedback and put it into practice,” Debevec said.