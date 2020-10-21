Middletown man arrested while out on bond in Dayton rape case

A 27-year-old Middletown man supposed to be on electronic home detention while out on bond in a Dayton rape case was jailed Tuesday on gun charges.
Demetrius Tamar Sellers will be arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court after he was arrested around 2:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Vina Villa Avenue in Dayton on suspicion of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Jail records.
Sellers also faces an obstruction charge and a misdemeanor for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Sellers was indicted Jan. 27 on one count of rape by a Montgomery County grand jury. Common Pleas Judge Gregory Singer set a $250,000 bond, and ordered that if he post bond he be in the electronic home monitoring program through the court. Sellers is scheduled to appear again Thursday before Singer in the rape case, according to jail records.