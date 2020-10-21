Middletown man arrested while out on bond in Dayton rape case

Demetrius Tamar Sellers will be arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court after he was arrested around 2:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Vina Villa Avenue in Dayton on suspicion of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

Sellers also faces an obstruction charge and a misdemeanor for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.