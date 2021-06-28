Miamisburg man indicted in Lebanon murder case

An autopsy of Kancy identified his cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the chest and manner of death to be homicide.

Castro was arrested June 18 at a home in Lebanon and transported to the Warren County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond on that charge.

Castro was served today at the Warren County Jail with an additional charge of murder.

Police said no other information is available at this time. Any additional information will be provided by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.